William (Willie) O' Connor
College Road, Castleisland and formerly of Glounthane, Cordal
Reposing at his residence College Road Castleisland on Sunday from 3pm until 6pm.
Requiem Mass will take place on Monday at 12 noon. Burial in Scartaglen Cemetery. Link to live stream https://musicrowstudios.com/index.php/live/
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired to the Palliative Care Unit. Please wear a mask and refrain from shaking hands when attending the funeral.
Peacefully on 18th of February 2022, in the excellent care of the staff in the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry, surrounded by his family.
Predeceased by his parents Denny and Sheila, brothers Paddy and Eddie, mother-in-law Peggy Horan, brother-in-law Michael and sister-in-law Catherine McGurk. Deeply regretted and lovingly remembered by his wife Eily-Mai (nee Horan, Scartaglen) and siblings John, Nora, Neily, Mary, Den Joe, Margaret, Phil, Timmy and Julia, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. May he rest in peace
