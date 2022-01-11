William (Willie) Cox, Ballyline, Ballylongford and formerly of Rusheen, Ballylongford.

William is predeceased by his beloved wife Bridie. He is sadly missed by his son James, daughters Mary, Breda and Julie, sisters Sheila and Noreen, daughter-in-law Noelle, sons-in-law Adrian and Sean, brothers-in-law Con and Cathal, grandchildren Seamus, Elaine, Kevin, Aoife, Emma, Andrew and David, nephew, nieces, cousins, neighbours and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

William’s cortege will leave his residence on Monday morning 17th January, arriving at St Michael the Archangel Church, Ballylongford for 11am Requiem Mass which will be followed by Internment in Lislaughtin Abbey, Ballylongford.

Funeral Mass will be live-streamed on O'Gormans Memorial Video Services Facebook Page.

In the interest of safety for all, the house will be private please.

It is respectfully requested that, due to the current situation regarding COVID-19, all those attending William’s funeral would maintain social distancing guidelines and ensure the wearing of face masks and to strictly avoid shaking hands or hugging please.

Everybody is asked to adhere to the HSE and Government Guidelines at all times please.