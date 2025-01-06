William Drumm, Tobermaing, Castleisland. Peacefully at University Hospital Kerry on January 5th 2025 with his family by his side . Sadly missed by his loving parents James and Mary , brothers Denis and Jamie ,sister Katherine , sister-in-law Sheida ,nephew Cian and niece Kaira, aunts , all extended family , relatives neighbours and friends .

May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Requiem Mass for William will be celebrated on Wednesday morning at 11am in Castleisland Parish Church followed by burial in St. John's Cemetery, Castleisland.

No flowers please. Donations in lieu to the Kidney Dialysis Unit U.H.K. c/o Tangney's Funeral Home.

Advertisement

HOUSE STRICTLY PRIVATE PLEASE.