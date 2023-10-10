Advertisement

William (Billy) Regan

Oct 10, 2023
The death has occurred of William (Billy) Regan

Dromkeen West, Causeway, Kerry

William (Billy) Regan, Dromkeen West, Causeway, Tralee, Co. Kerry, peacefully at University Hospital Kerry, on October 9th 2023. Predeceased by his parents William and Margaret,  Dearly loved and sadly missed by his sister Mary (Surrey U.K), cousins, relatives, neighbours and  a large circle of friends.

 

May He Rest  in Peace

 

Reposing at Casey's Funeral Home, Causeway, Wednesday, 11th October, from 6 p.m to 7.30 p.m. followed by removal to St. John's Church, Causeway. Requiem Mass will take place for Billy on Thursday at 2 p.m. followed by burial in St. John's Cemetery, Causeway.

