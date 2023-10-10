The death has occurred of William (Billy) Regan
William (Billy) Regan, Dromkeen West, Causeway, Tralee, Co. Kerry, peacefully at University Hospital Kerry, on October 9th 2023. Predeceased by his parents William and Margaret, Dearly loved and sadly missed by his sister Mary (Surrey U.K), cousins, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.
May He Rest in Peace
Reposing at Casey's Funeral Home, Causeway, Wednesday, 11th October, from 6 p.m to 7.30 p.m. followed by removal to St. John's Church, Causeway. Requiem Mass will take place for Billy on Thursday at 2 p.m. followed by burial in St. John's Cemetery, Causeway.
Advertisement
Recommended
UK and Ireland confirmed as hosts for Euro 2028Oct 10, 2023 11:26
Kerry Labour representative says Justice Minister must tackle falling garda numbersOct 10, 2023 09:17
Funeral today for man who died in road collision on Kerry Limerick borderOct 10, 2023 08:48
Nine fines issued for dog fouling in Kerry so far this yearOct 10, 2023 08:48
Tuesday local GAA fixtures & resultsOct 10, 2023 08:01