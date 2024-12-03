William (Billy) O’Sullivan, Knockreagh, Scartaglen, passed away peacefully at University Hospital Kerry on December 2nd 2024 surrounded by his loving family. Son of the late Con and Helen.
Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his brother Maurice, sisters Mary, Helen and Breda, nephew Brandon, relatives, kind neighbours and friends.
May He Rest in Peace.
Reposing at Daly’s Funeral Home, Scartaglen on Thursday (December 5th) from 6.30pm to 8pm.
Reception into the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes, Scartaglen on Friday (December 6th) for Requiem Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in Scartaglen Cemetery.
