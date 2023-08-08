William (Billy) O'Sullivan, 58 An Caisleáin Mór, Castleisland, Co. Kerry and formerly of The Cross, Brosna and Kilmanihan, Brosna. Peacefully on August 8th 2023 ,after a short illness, in the presence of his loving family in the wonderful care of the Palliative Care Team at University Hospital Kerry. Predeceased by his wife Ina (nee Moriarty). Sadly missed by his loving family Helen, Maurice, Martin, Billy and Mike, his adored grandchildren and great-grandchildren , sisters Betty and Kathleen, Joe, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home, Church Street, Castleisland on Wednesday evening from 6/30pm to 8/30pm. Removal from his residence on Thursday morning at 10/30am arriving to Castleisland Parish Church for Requiem Mass at 11am. Private Cremation afterwards at the Shannon Crematorium. The Mass will be livestreamed on www.churchservices.tv/castleisland

HOUSE STRICTLY PRIVATE PLEASE