William (Billy) O'Shea of Swinemount, Firies, passed away peacefully at home on 26th December 2024. Pre-deceased by his sisters Maureen and Bridget, brothers Jack and Tom.
Sadly missed by his loving family - his sister Kathleen, nephews Anthony and Mark White, nieces Mary, Breda and Helena Fell, grandnephews and grandnieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.
May His Gentle Soul Rest in Peace
Reposing at Eamon O’Connor’s Funeral Home, Firies Sunday evening, December 29th, from 5.00PM to 7.00PM.
Funeral cortège for William [Billy] O’Shea will arrive to St Gertrude’s Church, Firies on Monday morning at 10.50AM for Requiem Mass at 11.00AM.
Burial afterwards in Old Kilnanare Cemetery.
Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on the mcn.live/camera/st-gertrudes-church
Enquiries to Eamon O’Connor Funeral Director, Firies.
Recommended
Criminal Assets Bureau investigated 36 targets in Kerry last yearDec 28, 2024 13:23
Corn Na Feile - Abbeyfeale Coursing UpdatesDec 28, 2024 13:21
Scheffler undergoes hand surgery after Chirstmas dinner accidentDec 28, 2024 13:21
Patching leaves Derry for CarlisleDec 28, 2024 11:30
Humpback whale sighting off Tarbert pierDec 28, 2024 12:27