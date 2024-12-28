William (Billy) O'Shea of Swinemount, Firies, passed away peacefully at home on 26th December 2024. Pre-deceased by his sisters Maureen and Bridget, brothers Jack and Tom.

Sadly missed by his loving family - his sister Kathleen, nephews Anthony and Mark White, nieces Mary, Breda and Helena Fell, grandnephews and grandnieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May His Gentle Soul Rest in Peace

Reposing at Eamon O’Connor’s Funeral Home, Firies Sunday evening, December 29th, from 5.00PM to 7.00PM.

Funeral cortège for William [Billy] O’Shea will arrive to St Gertrude’s Church, Firies on Monday morning at 10.50AM for Requiem Mass at 11.00AM.

Burial afterwards in Old Kilnanare Cemetery.

Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on the mcn.live/camera/st-gertrudes-church

Enquiries to Eamon O’Connor Funeral Director, Firies.