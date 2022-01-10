William (Billy) Mason, Farmers Bridge, Tralee

Funeral service for William (Billy) Mason will take place at 11.00am. Thursday in St. John's Church of Ireland, Ashe St. Tralee

The Funeral cortege from St. John's Church will travel via Kelleher's Cross Caherleheen and Farmers Bridge, to Ballyseedy Church Cemetery for Interment.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Palliative Care Kerry University Hospital Tralee or Hogan’s Funeral Home Tralee

Advertisement

Enquiries to Hogan's Funeral Home Tralee