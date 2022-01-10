Advertisement

William (Billy) Mason

Jan 11, 2022 16:01 By receptionradiokerry
William (Billy) Mason

William (Billy) Mason, Farmers Bridge, Tralee

Funeral service for William (Billy) Mason will take place at 11.00am. Thursday in St. John's Church of Ireland, Ashe St. Tralee
The Funeral cortege from St. John's Church will travel via Kelleher's Cross Caherleheen and Farmers Bridge, to Ballyseedy Church Cemetery for Interment.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Palliative Care Kerry University Hospital Tralee or Hogan’s Funeral Home Tralee

Advertisement

Enquiries to Hogan's Funeral Home Tralee

Leave condolence
Share this article
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus