William Billy Leahy, Trien, Kilmorna, Listowel.
Reposing at his residence on Sunday Eircode V31 E363 from 2.30 p.m. to 5.00 pm. One way traffic in operation.
Funeral cortege will depart from his residence on Monday morning at 11.15 a.m. approx on route to Corpus Christi Church, Knockanure for 12 noon Requiem Mass which will be streamlined on O'Gorman Video services.
Billy will be laid to rest afterwards in Ahavoher cemetery, Moyvane.
Family flowers only donations if desired to Kerry Hospice foundation.
Enquiries to Finucane Funeral Directors Moyvane.
