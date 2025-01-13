William (Billy) Hobbert of O’Rahilly’s Villas, Tralee, died peacefully on 8th January 2025. Beloved son of the late Hannah and Con Hobbert. Sadly missed by his loving family, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Tuesday (January 14th) from 6.00 p.m. to 7.30 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee

on Wednesday morning at 9.30 a.m. where the Requiem Mass for Billy will be celebrated at 10.00 a.m. (streamed on www.stjohns.ie.) Private

Cremation will take place.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Vincent De Paul Society (www. svp.ie) and to Meals on Wheels, Tralee or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Rest in Peace.