William (Bill) Costelloe, Fossa, Killarney and late of Roxborough, Firies

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home on Friday evening from 5.30 pm to 6.30 pm. Funeral arriving at The Prince of Peace Church, Fossa, Killarney on Saturday morning at 10.45am for Requiem Mass at 11.00am, followed by burial in Aghadoe Cemetery, Killarney.

Family flowers only by request, donations if desired to Palliative Care, University Hospital Kerry.

Enquiries to O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney.

Peacefully at University Hospital Kerry, William (Bill). Dearly loved by his wife Helen, his sons Peter and Denis and his daughters Catherine and Máire. Very sadly missed by his loving family, daughters-in-law Sari and Michelle, sons-in-law Cathal Lyons and Cillian Gray, his much loved grandchildren Jack, Luke, Tom, Grace, Jack, Billy, Noah, Lily and Sive, his sister Chris Flynn, sister-in-law Zoe, nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours and many dear friends. Predeceased by his parents Peter and Catherine and his sister Ann Hickey.

The Requien Mass for Wiliam (Bill) Costelloe will be live streamed on https://churchmedia.tv/camera/fossa-parish.