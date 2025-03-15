William (Bill) Blake, of Tomies, Beaufort, Killarney and late of Churchtown South, Cloyne, Co Cork
Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Tuesday evening from 5 to 6.30pm followed by removal to St Mary's Cathedral, Killarney.
Requiem Mass of William (Bill) Blake will take place on Wednesday morning at 10.30am, with burial afterwards in Churchtown Cemetery.
