Mar 16, 2025 13:26 By receptionradiokerry
William (Bill) Blake, of Tomies, Beaufort, Killarney and late of Churchtown South, Cloyne, Co Cork

 

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Tuesday evening from 5 to 6.30pm followed by removal to St Mary's Cathedral, Killarney.

 

Requiem Mass of William (Bill) Blake will take place on Wednesday morning at 10.30am, with burial afterwards in Churchtown Cemetery.

