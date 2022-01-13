William Allen, Lauragh Upper, Kenmare, Co.Kerry.
Requiem Mass at 11am on Saturday (January 15th) in St. Killian’s Church, Lauragh – followed by burial in Kilmackillogue Cemetery.
(All those attending funeral service are asked to please respect social distancing guidelines)
Family Information: Unexpectedly at home. Predeceased by his parents Bill and Noreen (née Moriarty). Sadly missed by his children Kieran and Charmain. Fondly remembered by his cousins John, Helen and Christine (Hourihan), extended family, neighbours and friends.
Enquiries to Finnegan Funeral Directors Kenmare.
