Vincent Van der Velde of Cork and formerly of Toorsaleen, Mastergeehy

Reposing in Fitzgerald’s Funeral Home Waterville tomorrow Wednesday from 6 to 8pm. Removal from FitzGerald’s Funeral Home on Thursday Morning for requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in Dromid Cemetery.

The Requiem mass will be live streamed via the link www.churchservices.tv/waterville