Vincent Sheehan

Jun 8, 2022 15:06 By receptionradiokerry
Vincent Sheehan, Staigue Fort Castlecove, Tahilla, Sneem

Reposing at Finnegan’s Funeral Home Kenmare on Thursday from 4:30 to 6pm and reposing at the church of the most precious blood Thursday from 7:30 to 9pm. Requiem mass on Friday at 11am, burial afterwards in Derrynane abbey island cemetery. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Diabetes Ireland in care of O’Learys undertakers Castlecove.

 

