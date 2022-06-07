Vincent Sheehan, Staigue Fort Castlecove, Tahilla, Sneem

Reposing at Finnegan’s Funeral Home Kenmare on Thursday from 4:30 to 6pm and reposing at the church of the most precious blood Thursday from 7:30 to 9pm. Requiem mass on Friday at 11am, burial afterwards in Derrynane abbey island cemetery. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Diabetes Ireland in care of O’Learys undertakers Castlecove.