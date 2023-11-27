Vincent O'Sullivan of 1 South View Terrace, Waterville. Vincent died at home surrounded by his loving children and family. Reunited with his beloved wife Dawn and their adored son James. Sadly missed by his children Sonia, Jemma, Vincey and Marita, his sons in law Tham, Martin and Mark, daughters in law Breeda and Jennie. Vincent will remain forever in the hearts of his nine grandchildren, Cillian, Ella, Iness, Noa, Joshua, Leah, Michael, Cian and Annika. He will be fondly remembered by his brothers and sisters Brendan, Eileen May, Pat, Nuala, Jerry and Liz. His brothers and Sisters in law, nieces and nephews and his many many lifelong friends. May Vincent's soul rest in peace.

Reposing at Fitzgerald's Funeral home, Waterville on Monday the 27th of November from 4pm - 7pm. Removal from his residence on Tuesday morning the 28th November to St Finians Church, Waterville for Requiem Mass at 12pm, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Requiem mass will be live streamed via the following link.

www.churchservices.tv/Waterville

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Air Ambulance Kerry.