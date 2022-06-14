VINCENT LUCEY, HOLLYBROOK, GLOUNAGUILLAGH, CARAGH LAKE & formerly of NORTH CIRCULAR ROAD, LIMERICK.
Reposing Sunday evening at his residence (Eircode V93Y1T7) from 3pm - 7pm.
Funeral arriving to The Star of the Sea Church Cromane Monday morning (June 20th) for Requiem Mass at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Ardmoniel Cemetery Killorglin. Mass will be live streamed on
https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/killorglin-st-james-church
Vincent passed away suddenly at his residence on June 15th 2022.
Beloved husband of Lisa and much loved father of Vincent.
Sadly missed by his loving family, mother Imelda, sisters Rebecca & Fidelma, aunts, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Predeceased by his father Vincent.
Rest In Peace
