Vincent Doyle, Valentia Road, Cahersiveen and late of Broadway, Co. Wexford, died 16th of October 2024. Vincent passed peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff of Valentia Hospital.

Vincent will be sadly missed by his beloved wife Helen, daughters Jaqueline, Valerie, Susan and Gretta, his son Robert, his sister Nora and his loving grandchildren. Predeceased by his brothers Eamon and Jim and his sisters Ella, Emily and Peggy. Sadly missed by his sons in law John, Jason, Brendan, John and daughter in law Jasmin and all his nieces and nephews.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Daly’s Funeral Home from 5:30 to 7:30pm on Friday, October 18th, followed by removal to O'Connell Memorial Church, arriving at 8:00pm .

Funeral Mass in O'Connell Memorial Church, Cahersiveen on Saturday, October 19th at 10:00am, followed by cremation at The Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Cork at 3:00pm . The mass will be livestreamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/cahersiveen

The family kindly request donations to Valentia Hospital in lieu of flowers.