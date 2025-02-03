Advertisement

Vincent Allen

Vincent Allen of Ard na Lí, Oakpark, Tralee and formerly Ballybunion Co. Kerry.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Tuesday (4th February) from 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Wednesday morning at 9:30 a.m. where the Requiem Mass for Vincent will be celebrated at 10 a.m. (streamed on www.stjohns.ie ). Interment afterwards in St. John’s Churchyard Cemetery, Ballybunion.

Family information

 Beloved husband of Kay, dearest father of Finbarr, Robert, Leonie, Mark & Sonya and brother of the late Kieran. Sadly missed by his loving family, his grandchildren Kathryn, Niamh, Emmet, Elaina & Emma, great-grandaughter Lily, son-in-law Fergal Booth, daughters-in-law Edith, Loraine & Sharon, sister-in-law Maura, nieces Karen & Michelle, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends.

My He Rest In Peace

 

 

 

