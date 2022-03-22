Very Rev. Fr. Patrick Quinlan of Salford Diocese, Manchester and formerly of Cahill’s Park, Tralee.

Beloved son of the late Thomas and Mary (nee Daly), also pre-deceased by his sister Marie Murphy, his brothers Fr John S.M.A. and Olly (Dublin), brother-in-law Frank Murphy, niece Miriam Murphy and nephew John Quinlan. Sadly missed by his loving family, brothers Tommy, Mons. Michael (Salford), sisters Philomena Casey and Adrienne Young, sisters-in-law Yvonne & Áine, brothers-in-law Derek Casey & J.J. Young, The Clergy of the Diocese of Kerry and Salford, his nephews, nieces, grand nephews, grand nieces, his long standing housekeeper Marlyn Waldron, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee, on Friday from 6.30 to 8 pm. Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Saturday at 11.30am where the Requiem Mass for Fr. Patrick will be celebrated at 12 noon streamed on www.stjohns.ie

Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery, Tralee.