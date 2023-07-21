The death has occurred of
Valerie O'Shea (née Banks)
Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her children Valerie and Tim, and son-in-law Dan. Sadly missed by her husband Leo, daughters Karen, Zoe, and Lyndsay, sister Alma, sons-in-law Ruud, Tom, and Barry, grandchildren Aoife, Ciaren, Emma, Orlaith, and Tadhg, nieces Amy and Zita, sister-in-law Mary, brother-in-law Bill and her extended family and friends.
Rest in Peace
Waking in Daly's Funeral Home, Cahersiveen, on Sunday, July 23rd, from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Leaving her residence in Gurranebawn on Monday afternoon, for requiem Mass in O'Connell Memorial Church at 1:00p.m. Burial afterwards in Relig Chill Fhaoláin. The Mass will be live streamed on http://www.churchservices.tv/cahersiveen
Family flowers only. Donations, if desired to www.brucolumbanus.com
