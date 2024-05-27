Valerie Moriarty née Donovan, Station Road, Caragh Lake, Killorglin and formerly of Tulligbeg, Killorglin.
Valerie passed away peacefully, in the loving care of her family and the staff of
The Palliative Care Unit of University Hospital Kerry.
Predeceased by her beloved baby son A.J.
Forever loved and missed by her loving husband Albert & children;
Keith, Darragh, Conor, Kayla & Sophie,
her dear parents Pat & Margaret,
sisters Irene, Patricia & Emer and brother Kevin,
parents-in-law Cyril & Gillian,
Keith's girlfriend Saoirse, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law,
nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours & many friends.
May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace
