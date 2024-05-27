Valerie Moriarty née Donovan, Station Road, Caragh Lake, Killorglin and formerly of Tulligbeg, Killorglin.

Valerie passed away peacefully, in the loving care of her family and the staff of

The Palliative Care Unit of University Hospital Kerry.

Predeceased by her beloved baby son A.J.

Forever loved and missed by her loving husband Albert & children;

Keith, Darragh, Conor, Kayla & Sophie,

her dear parents Pat & Margaret,

sisters Irene, Patricia & Emer and brother Kevin,

parents-in-law Cyril & Gillian,

Keith's girlfriend Saoirse, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law,

nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours & many friends.

May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing tomorrow evening (Wed May 29th) from 5pm to 8pm at Flynn's Funeral Home, Killorglin.

Funeral arriving on Thursday morning to St. James' Church, Killorglin where the

Requiem Mass for Valerie Moriarty née Donovan will be celebrated at 10.30am.

Burial afterwards in Ardmoniel Cemetery.

Mass will be live streamed on https://www.mcn.live/Camera/killorglin-st-james-church