Valerie Barrett, Mountway, Ballyheigue, Tralee.
Predeceased by her husband Mick. Sadly missed by her loving family, sons Kevin, Peter and Brendan daughter Joanna, Sheila, Pam and Nigel, daughters-in-law Julia, Sharon and Annita, Joanna's partner Brian, sister Jenny, grandchildren, Matthew, Charlotte, Jarlath, Finian, Alexander, Laura and Jamie, nieces and nephews, great grandchildren, relatives and friends.
Valerie's funeral cortege will leave her family home on Wednesday at 12.30pm travelling via the village to the Holy family Cemetery, Ballyheigue. House strictly private please. Enquiries to Hartnett’s Funeral Home, Ballyheigue.
