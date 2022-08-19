Val Drummond, Rockville House, Killarney Rd, Sneem, Co. Kerry.
Peacefully, on August 18th 2022 in the tender loving care of the staff of Tír na nÓg Nursing Home, Kenmare.
Predeceased by his brothers John and Patrick, sisters Mary and Elizabeth and son-in-law Barry Clifford.
Deeply missed by his loving wife and best friend Gretta (nee O'Dowd), daughters Mary (O'Dwyer), Ann (Clifford) and Gerardine (Darcy), sons Chris, John Pierce (Jack) and Tony, cherished grandchildren Eoin, Jim, Matthew, Mairéad, Emily, Tom, Clara, James, Sarah, Ruairí and Ollie, sons-in-law Brendan and Vincent, daughters-in-law Josephine and Louise, sister Philomena, brothers Joe and George, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relations, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.
'May His Gentle Soul Rest In Eternal Peace'
Reposing at his residence, Rockville House, Killarney Rd, Sneem (V93 P732) on Sunday, August 21st and Monday, August 22nd, from 5.00pm to 7.00pm.
Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday, August 23rd, at 11.00am in St. Michael's Church, Sneem.
Burial immediately afterwards in Sneem Cemetery.
Val's Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on www.stmichaelschurchsneem.org
Family flowers only please, by request.
House strictly private please at all other times.
