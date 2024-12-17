Mary Ursula Kelleher née Cronin, Mount Merrion, Dublin and late of Aghadoe, Killarney; 5th December 2024. Beloved wife of the late Denis. Loving and much loved mother of Peter, Frank (deceased), Denis, David and Derek. Cherished ‘Oma’ of Ailbhe, Emma and Isobel. She will be greatly missed by her loving family, sister Ronnie, brother Jeremiah, her in-laws, relatives and friends.

May she rest in peace.

Funeral Mass on Thursday (19th December) at 10am in the Church of St. Thérèse, Mount Merrion followed by Cremation in Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold’s Cross. For those that cannot attend, the Mass can viewed online using the following link: https://churchmedia.tv/coming-soon

Burial of ashes will take place on Saturday (December 21st) at 2.30pm in Aghadoe Cemetery, Killarney.

Family flowers only please. Donations, in lieu if desired, to Br. Kevin’s Day Centre (https://capuchindaycentre.ie/).