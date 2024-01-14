Una Mc Carthy, Whitebridge Manor, Killarney and late of Inchaloughra, Castlegregory.

Una passed away following a long illness on January 14th 2024, in the loving care of Ocean View - Aperee Living Nursing Home, Camp. Much loved daughter of the late Daniel and Margaret, Inchaloughra, Castlegregory and sister of the late Denis. Sadly missed by her sisters Marie and Theresa, brother Donal, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours, her many good friends and her former work colleagues in St Finan's Hospital, Killarney and University Hospital Kerry.

"May Una Rest In Peace"

Funeral arriving at the Church of The Resurrection, Park Road, Killarney on Monday evening for 5.00pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday morning at 10.30am followed by burial in Killiney Cemetery, Castlegregory, arriving at 1.00pm approximately.