Ulick Devane of Ballinalourth and Annagh, Tralee; died peacefully, after a long illness on 17th December 2024, beloved husband of Joanne, dearest father of Bryan, Brenda & Kieran and cherished son of Donal and the late Anne. Sadly missed by his loving family, brother Martin, sisters Mary, Áine and Lorraine, mother-in-law Margaret (O’Brien), brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, wonderful colleagues at Tralee Court Service, his extended family, neighbours and wide circle of friends.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Thursday (19th December) from 6pm to 8pm. Funeral arriving to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee on Friday morning at 10.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Ulick will be celebrated at 11 am (streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net). Interment afterwards in Annagh Cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K.

https://www.kerryhospice.com/

or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Rest in Peace.