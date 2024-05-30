Tracey Foley née Foley, Knockavota, Milltown.

Tracey passed away unexpectedly on May 25th 2024 at

University Hospital Kerry.

Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her husband Mossie

and children Gavin, Sarah-Jane & Martin,

her dear parents Francis and Mary,

brothers & sisters Lisa, Bernard, Christine & Jonathan,

brothers-in-law & sisters-in-law Siobhan, Bridget, Finbarr,

Kathleen, Fiona & Anthony, nieces, nephews,

relatives, neighbours & many friends.

May Tracey Rest In Peace

Reposing Friday evening (May 31st) at Flynn's Funeral Home Castlemaine

from 5pm - 8pm.

Funeral arriving Saturday morning (June 1st) to The Sacred Heart Church Milltown

for Requiem Mass at 9.30am.

Private Cremation will follow.

Mass will be live streamed on

Advertisement

https://churchmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-sacred-heart