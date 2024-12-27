Tony Wharton of Woodmount House, Milltown, passed away peacefully on December 27th 2024.

Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife Nancy, his children Norma, Trevor, Ruth, Philip, Alma & Graeme, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, his 5 grandchildren, sisters Zena (Boyle), Lulu (Hosford) & Irma (Clifford), brother Derek, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours & many friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing this evening, December 28th at Flynn's Funeral Home Castlemaine from 6pm -8pm followed by private removal to his home.

Funeral service for Tony Wharton will be celebrated on Sunday in St. Michael's Church Iveragh Road, Killorglin at 1.30pm .

Burial afterwards in Kilcolman Churchyard, Milltown.

Advertisement

House private please.