Advertisement

Tony Wharton

Dec 28, 2024 10:42 By receptionradiokerry
Tony Wharton

Tony Wharton of  Woodmount House, Milltown, passed away peacefully on December 27th 2024.

Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife Nancy, his children Norma, Trevor, Ruth, Philip, Alma & Graeme, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, his 5 grandchildren, sisters Zena (Boyle), Lulu (Hosford) & Irma (Clifford), brother Derek, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours & many friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing this evening, December 28th at Flynn's Funeral Home Castlemaine from 6pm -8pm followed by private removal to his home.

Funeral service for Tony Wharton will be celebrated on Sunday in St. Michael's Church Iveragh Road, Killorglin at 1.30pm .

Burial afterwards in Kilcolman Churchyard, Milltown.

Advertisement

House private please.

Leave condolence

Condolences (1)

Joanne O’Sullivan

Dec 28, 2024 11:00

My sincere condolences to Ruth and your family

Share this article
RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus