Tony O’Halloran of Sandy Lane, Banna and formerly Station Road, Ardfert,
Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Wednesday (19th February) from 6 to 8 pm. Funeral arriving to St. Brendan’s Church, Ardfert on Thursday morning at 11.30 a.m. where the Requiem Mass for Tony will be celebrated at 12 noon (streamed on https://churchmedia.tv/st-brendans-church-1 ). Interment afterwards in the Abbey Cemetery, Ardfert.
Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K. (via “Donation” link below – Kerry Hospice Foundation), or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.
House private please.
Advertisement
Rest In Peace.
Recommended
Over 530 litter complaints made to Kerry County Council last yearFeb 17, 2025 18:02
Mannion surprised Eileen Gleeson wasn't offered new contractFeb 17, 2025 16:24
Gardaí seek public’s help to identify alleged hit and run driver in TraleeFeb 17, 2025 18:02
Gardaí investigating theft of two BMW cars in North KerryFeb 17, 2025 18:02
Kerry's first ever community-owned pub could soon become realityFeb 17, 2025 13:54