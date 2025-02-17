Tony O’Halloran of Sandy Lane, Banna and formerly Station Road, Ardfert,

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Wednesday (19th February) from 6 to 8 pm. Funeral arriving to St. Brendan’s Church, Ardfert on Thursday morning at 11.30 a.m. where the Requiem Mass for Tony will be celebrated at 12 noon (streamed on https://churchmedia.tv/st-brendans-church-1 ). Interment afterwards in the Abbey Cemetery, Ardfert.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K. (via “Donation” link below – Kerry Hospice Foundation), or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

House private please.

Rest In Peace.