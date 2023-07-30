Tony Lawlor Ballyspillane, Killarney and late of Station Road, Rathmore. Peacefully at University Hospital Kerry in the wonderful care of the doctors, nurses and staff of the Palliative Care Unit. Sadly missed by his wife Agnes (Kerley), sons Tom and Nicky, daughter-in-law Corinna, his beloved grand daughter Riley, Nicky's partner Frankie. Dear brother of Francis, Gerard, Martin, Joseph, Patricia Reen and the late John and Nicholas. Lovingly remembered by his many nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and many close friends from far and wide and his former work colleagues in the Dromhall Hotel, Killarney.

"May Tony Rest In Peace"

Advertisement

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Monday evening from 4.30pm to 6.30pm followed by removal to St Mary's Cathedral. Requiem Mass on Tuesday morning at 10.30am, burial afterwards in Killarney Burial Ground, Knockeenduve, The Requiem Mass for Tony will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/killarneycathedral No flowers by request, donations if desired to Palliative Care.