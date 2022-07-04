Tony Jones, 16 St James Gardens, Killorglin.

Predeceased by his adored wife Margaret, beloved father of Mary, Anthony, Mark, Noel, Michelle and Paul, grandchildren Lauren, Christopher and Catherine, Patrick, Emma and Matthew, David and Chloe, Conor and Madeline, Sophia and Nadia, and great-granddaughter Aodha., son-in-law Matt, daughters-in-law Brenda, Lynn, Cheryl and Ananda. Survived by his brother Gus and sister Anne. Remembered by his many relatives, nephews and nieces, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at his residence, 16 St James Gardens, Killorglin, Co. Kerry on Thursday 7th July, from 4.00pm to 7.00pm. Funeral arriving to St James Church, Killorglin on Friday, 8th July, for Requiem Mass at 10.30am followed by burial to Ardmoniel Cemetery, Killorglin.

Mass will be livestreamed on

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/killorglin-st-james-church