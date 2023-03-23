Tony Horgan, Lissivane West, Milltown
Tony passed away peacefully, at University Hospital Kerry, on March 23rd 2023.
Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his loving wife Christina and his daughter Elena, his brothers Seamus & Andrew and his sister Emer, aunt Ena (Sheehy), brothers-in-law Gerard & Tom, sisters-in-law Mary, Sheila, Sr. Mary Grace & Frances, nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours, relatives & many friends.
Rest In Peace
~
Reposing Sunday evening (March 26th) at Flynn's Funeral Home Castlemaine (V93XNE2) from 5pm - 7.30pm followed by removal to The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Listry, arriving at 8pm.
Requiem Mass on Monday morning (March 27th) at 11am. Burial afterwards in Milltown Cemetery.
Mass will be live streamed on
https://churchmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-immaculate-conception-listry
House Private Please
