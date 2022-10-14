Tony Dore, Foildarrig, Duagh.
Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, on Sunday evening from 5.30 p.m to 7 p.m.
Funeral arriving to St. Brigid's Church, Duagh, on Monday morning at 11.15 a.m, with the Requiem Mass for Tony being celebrated at 11.30 a.m, live-streamed on www.dioceseofkerry.ie/parish/duagh , followed by burial afterwards in Gale Cemetery, Ballybunion Road, Listowel.
Peacefully, on October 14th, 2022, at his home. Tony will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife Teresa, daughter Geraldine, brother Bob, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends
