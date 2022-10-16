Tony Cronin Cahernard Killarney Road, Castleisland.

Reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home Church Street Castleisland on Tuesday evening from 5pm to 7pm . Funeral arriving from his residence on Wednesday morning to Castleisland Parish Church for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in St. John's Cemetery Castleisland. The Mass will be livestreamed on www.churchservices.tv/castleisland .

House Private Please

Family Information

Tony Cronin, Cahernard, Killarney Road, Castleisland, Co. Kerry. Peacefully, at home, on October 16th 2022, in the presence of his loving family. Beloved son of the late Donal and Angela. Sadly missed and fondly remembered by his loving wife Lillian, his family Ray, Glyn, Pearse, Ross and Rachael, son-in-law John, daughter-in-law Ann, his adored five grandchildren Alysha, Senan, Croía, Lola and Érin, sister Angela Leahy (Abbeydorney), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, niece, Thomas Brennan and all the extended Brennan Family, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace