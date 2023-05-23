Tommy Wharton, (Templenoe and formerly of Killowen, Kenmare. On the 24th of May, 2023 Tommy passed away peacefully at his home. Beloved dad of Sebastian and Fionn. Loving brother of Mary, Michael, Kevin, Catherine and Jim. Predeceased by his parents Mickey and Kathleen. Sadly missed and dearly loved by his sons and their mother Claudia, brothers, sisters, uncle Tommy, aunt Annie, nephews Dylan, Griffin (Godson), Noah and Jamie, nieces Alia, Maddison, Robin and Clea, sister-in-law Nicky, relatives, neighbours and his many good friends especially the Wharton's great family friend Zuzana.

May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at O' Connor's Funeral Home, Kenmare on Friday evening (May 26th) from 6.00pm to 8.00pm. Requiem Mass for Tommy will take place on Saturday morning (May 27th) at 11.00am in Holy Cross Church, Kenmare and will be live streamed on www.kenmareparish.com MASS (live streaming) followed by burial in the Old Kenmare Cemetery.

Advertisement

Tommy's family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.