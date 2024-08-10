Tommy (Tom) Quinlan of Ballyrickard Close and Cahills’ Park, Tralee.
Died peacefully on 9th August 2024, beloved husband of Áine, adored father of Tomás, Noreen, Maura and the late John and dear brother of Mons. Michael, Philomena (Casey), Adrienne (Young) and the late Very Rev. Fr. Patrick, Marie (Murphy), Fr. John S.M.A. and Olly.
Sadly missed by his loving family, his grandchildren Sam, Shauna, Rían, Ellie, Eve & Flynn, sons-in-law Liam & Preston, brothers-in-law Derek & J.J., sisters-in-law Phil & Yvonne, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.
Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Sunday (11th August) from 6 to 8 pm. Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee, on Monday morning at 9.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Tommy will be celebrated at 10 am (streamed on www.stjohns.ie). Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery.
Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit or Oncology Unit U.H.K. (via “Donation” link below – Kerry Hospice Foundation), or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.
Rest in Peace.
