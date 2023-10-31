Tommy Sheehan, Ardcanaught, Castlemaine and formerly of Boolteens, Castlemaine.
Tommy passed away peacefully in the loving care of his family and the staff of The Palliative Care Unit of University Hospital Kerry. Predeceased by his father Tom Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his heartbroken partner Catherine and his beloved daughter Kelly, his dear mother Joan, brother Timothy & sister Margaret,aunt Noreen, niece Aisling, relatives, neighbours & many friends. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dilís
Reposing Wednesday evening (Nov 1st) at Flynn's Funeral Home Castlemaine from 7.30pm - 9pm. Funeral arriving Thursday afternoon (Nov. 2nd) to St. Gobnait's Church Keel for Requiem Mass at 2.30pm.
Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.
Mass will be live streamed on
https://churchmedia.tv/camera/st-gobnait-keel-castlemaine
Family flowers only please
Donations if desired to Palliative Care
Tommy's family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.
