Tommy Nolan, Knockbrack, Knocknagoshel, passed away very peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his parents Tom and Kitty, brothers Danny, Neile (Con) and Timmy, sisters Bridie and Kathleen. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Molly (Daly), sons Tommy and John, daughters Kathy and Noreen, sisters Ita (Rockchapel) and Eily (UK), grandchildren Angela and her husband Joe, Tommy, Danny and their mother Rita, daughters-in-law Ann marie and Noreen's partner Dermot, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins, kind neighbours and a large circle of friends.

May Tommy Rest in Peace

Reposing at Leahy’s Funeral Home, Knocknagoshel Village this Tuesday evening, February 25th, from 5pm to 7pm. Requiem Mass for Tommy will take place in St Mary's Church Knocknagoshel on Wednesday at 11am followed by burial afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Knocknagoshel.

Live streaming of Tommy's Requiem Mass will be available on the St Mary's Church Knocknagoshel Facebook page.