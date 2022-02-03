Tommy (Miller) O'Shea 17 Sea View Terrace, Glenbeigh, Co. Kerry.
Waking in Brennans Funeral Home this Sunday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Tommys' funeral cortege will leave Brennans Funeral Home on Monday to arrive in St. James Church, Glenbeigh at 10.50am. Requiem mass will take place at 11am (live streamed on MCN media St. James Church Glenbeigh) with burial afterwards in the Kileen graveyard.
Donations, if desired, to Irish Cancer Society.
Tommy O Shea (Miller) 17 Seaview, Glenbeigh, Co Kerry, age 70 years.
Peacefully and in the tender care of the staff of Killarney Nursing Home passed away on Friday the 4th of February, surrounded by his loving family. Tommy Predeceased by his wife Margaret O' Shea. Tommy will be sadly missed by his loving family Bernie, Tom, Mike & Dave. His daughter in-laws Laura and Elma and son- in-law Sean. His Grandchildren Jack, Arran, Ben, Clodagh, Michael, Sarah, Leona and Neasa. His brothers, sisters and extended family, close friends and neighbours. May Tommy rest in peace.
