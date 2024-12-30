Tommy Kelly

A beautiful Soul gone too soon. Sadly missed by his mother Kathleen, daughter Ffion, and her partner Ian, grandchildren Annie and Aoife, brother James, sisters Mary, Joni and Sheila. brothers-in- law, Danny, Paul, Richard and Tom, his uncle Mossie, nieces, Celia, Ana and Isleen and nephew, Caoilte, cousins in Chicago, Boston,London and Ireland along with many good neighbors and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing in Lynch`s Funeral Home, Ballybunion on Tuesday, Dec 31st from 4.30- 6.30pm. Funeral cortege will arrive at St John's Church, Ballybunion for Requiem Mass at 11.00am on Wednesday Jan 1st (live-streamed on www.facebook.com/stjohnsparishballybunion). Burial will take place immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery, St. John's.