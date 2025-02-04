Tommy Joe O'Sullivan, Ballyfinnane, Firies, Co Kerry

Reposing at Eamon O’Connor’s Funeral Home, Firies on Wednesday evening (Feb.5th) from 5.30PM to 7.00PM. Funeral cortège for Tommy Joe O’Sullivan will arrive to St Carthage’s Church, Kiltallagh on Thursday morning (Feb 6th) at 1150A.M for Requiem Mass at 12.00 noon. Burial will take place afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Tommy Joe’s Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on the following link

https://churchmedia.tv/st-carthage-kiltallagh

Advertisement

Enquiries to Eamon O’Connor Funeral Director, Firies