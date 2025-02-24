Tommy Deenihan, Blackrock, Cork and formerly of Ballyduff: On February 23rd, 2025 peacefully in the presence of his loving wife and in the wonderful care of the staff at Marymount University Hospital and Hospice, after a long battle bravely borne. TOMMY (Douglas Garda Station), dearly beloved husband of Helen Harrington, loving son of Eamon and Cáit, dear brother of Killian, Maria, Emma and Etain.
Lovingly remembered by his wife and family, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, relatives and a large circle of friends.
Reposing at the Templehill Funeral Home, Boreenmanna Road of Jerh. O’Connor Ltd. on Tuesday (February 25th) from 5.00pm to 6.00pm.
Requiem Mass at 2.00pm on Wednesday (February 26th) in St, Joseph’s SMA Church, Blackrock (T12 TD54) which can be viewed here.
Funeral afterwards to The Island Crematorium, Rocky Island, Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Marymount Hospice
HOUSE PRIVATE PLEASE
