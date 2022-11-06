Tommy Crowley, (Forelands, Kenmare, Co Kerry and Cushlawn Park, Killinarden, Tallaght, Dublin 24 and formerly of Crowley's Bar, Henry Street, Kenmare, Co Kerry.) On the 6th of November, 2022, Tommy passed away peacefully at his home. Beloved husband of Mary (nee O' Neill), loving Dad of Niall, adoring grandad of Tara, Liam and Amy. Predeceased by his parents Joan and Con, Sisters Toni and Cáit, nephew Jason and brother-in-law Mickey. Sadly missed and dearly loved by his wife, son, grandchildren, daughter-in-law Tracey, siblings Siobhán, Con, Úna, Patricia, Peggy, Joe, Peter, Carmel and Noelle, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, Nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at O' Connor's Funeral Home, Kenmare on Wednesday evening (November 9th) from 6.30pm to 8.30pm. Removal from O' Connor's Funeral Home on Thursday morning (November 10th) to Holy Cross Church, Kenmare for 11.00am Requiem Mass which will be live streamed on www.kenmareparish.com MASS (live streaming) followed by burial in Holy Cross New Cemetery, Kenmare.