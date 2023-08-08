The death has occurred of Tomás (Tom) Breen, of Asdee West, Listowel, Kerry on the 6th of August 2023. Pre-deceased by his brothers Eddie and Mike. Beloved husband of Josie, father of Bridget, P.J. and Geraldine, and grandfather of Caitlin and Conor. Deeply regretted by his sons-in-law John and Neil, daughter-in-law Aine, his sisters Bridget, Eileen, Maisie, Hannah May and Nora, his brother Jack, nephews, and nieces. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his neighbours, relatives and friends.

MAY HIS GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE

Funeral Arrangements: Reposing at Lynch’s Funeral Home, Main Street, Ballylongford, this Thursday, 10th August, from 5:30pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass for Tom will take place on Friday morning, 11th August, at 11:30am at St. Mary's Church, Asdee, followed by interment afterwards in Reilig Mhicíl Cemetery, Ballylongford.

Donations, if desired, to the Intensive Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.