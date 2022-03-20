Tomás Dowling of Sandy Lane, Banna, Ardfert, Ballyard & Church Street, Tralee,

Beloved husband of Margaret, dear father of Mike, Gemma & Shane and brother of Billy, Breda, Donal, Marian, Margaret-Anne and the late Eileen. Sadly missed by his loving family, his grandchildren Jess, Sophie, Zoe, Sophia & Jack, son-in-law John, daughters-in-law Emma & Lisa, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee, on Tuesday (22nd March) from 4 to 6 pm. Funeral arriving to St. Brendan’s Church, Ardfert on Wednesday morning at 11.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Tomás will be celebrated at 12 noon (streamed on https://churchmedia.tv/st-brendans-church-1).

Interment afterwards in the Abbey Cemetery, Ardfert. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Brú Columbanus, Cork (https://www.brucolumbanus.com/donate/), or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee