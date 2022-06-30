Tom Scollard

Toronto, Canada and formerly of Adriville, Scartaglin, Co. Kerry

Tom’s Funeral will take place later in Toronto

May he Rest in Peace

Tom Scollard (Toronto, Canada and formerly of Adriville, Scartaglin, Co. Kerry) July 1st 2022, after a brief illness surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his loving parents Bernard and Kathy and his twin sister Hannah Mary. Beloved husband of Maureen and dearly loved father of Bernie and Thomas. Sadly missed by his loving daughter-in-law Amanda, grandchildren Evelyn and Patrick, brothers John and Brendan, sisters Norrie O’ Neill (Killarney) and Kay Thompson (Limerick), nephews, nieces, sisters-in-law Mary and Lucy, brothers-in-law Pat and John, the Culloty family, nephews, nieces and friends.

