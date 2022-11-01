Tom Sayers of Clahane, Ballyard, Tralee and formerly Kilmoyley

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Wednesday (2nd November) from 6 to 7.30 pm.

Funeral arriving to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Rathass, Tralee on Thursday morning at 9.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Tom will be celebrated at 10 am. Interment afterwards in the Abbey Cemetery, Ardfert.

Family information-

Beloved husband of Mary and dearest brother of Chrissie, Bridget, Eileen & Margaret.

Sadly missed by his loving family, his nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Advertisement

May he rest in peace