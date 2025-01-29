The death has occurred of
Tom (Phil) O'Sullivan
Tom passed away peacefully on 29th of January, 2025 in the wonderful care of the Palliative Care Team, University Hospital Kerry, surrounded by his loving family.
Formerly of Mullin, Scartaglen.
Predeceased by his brothers Frank, Mossie, Mick and Philip.
Deeply regretted by his loving wife Betty (nee Greaney), daughter Maura and sons Seán and Micheál.
Tom will be sadly missed by his loving family, grandchildren: Amy, Glen, Dylan, Megan, Mark and Jimmy, brothers Patsy and Dan and sisters Noreen, Joan and Mary, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
May he rest in peace.
Funeral arrangements
Reposing in Daly's Funeral Home, Scartaglen on Thursday evening from 5pm until 7pm.
Requiem Mass will take place on Friday at 12 noon in the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes, Scartaglen.
Burial in Scartaglen Cemetery.
