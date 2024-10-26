Tom Paul Stack, Gurteen, Templeglantine, Co. Limerick, formerly of The Hill, Upper Athea, Co. Limerick, passed away peacefully on Friday, the 25th October 2024, surrounded by his loving family, in the wonderful care of the staff at Killeline Care Centre, Newcastle West, following a recent illness, in his 99th year.

Tom Paul, devoted husband of the late Helen (née Fitzgerald) is very sadly missed by his loving family, John, Pat, Declan, Mary, Thomas, Michael, Helen (Dowling) and Kieran, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours, friends, and home carers.

Tom Paul is predeceased by his brothers and sisters.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Monday, October 28th from 5.00 p.m. until 8.00 p.m.

Funeral cortège will depart Tom Paul’s home in Gurteen on Tuesday October 29th at 10.30 a.m. to The Church of The Most Holy Trinity Templeglantine.

Requiem Mass for Tom Paul Stack will be celebrated at 11.00 a.m.

Mass will be live streamed on Templeglantine Tournafulla Mountcollins Parish Facebook page.

Interment afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery, Athea.

